Natalia ISD will move to a four-day school week this fall

The district's board of trustees recently approved the shorter class schedule

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — Dozens of school districts across the state are making the switch to shorter school weeks.

Locally, Natalia ISD approved a four-day week for students and most staff. The change will go into effect this fall for the 2023-2024 school year.

Recently, La Vernia ISD also approved a shorter school week, and Harlandale ISD has brought up the proposal of making the switch as soon as next school year.

As for Natalia ISD, the district's Interim Superintendent Dr. Lana Collavo said students will attend class five days a week in August and May. Then the schedule will reduce down to four days a week for the months in between. On the four-day schedule, Dr. Collavo said school days will run longer.

Dr. Collavo also said the change could help with staff retention and attract new teachers to the district.

"We, like many other school districts, have great difficulty having enough staff each year. We have trouble getting certified staff and so we're hoping that that's something that's attractive to potential employees," she said.

The district sent out surveys before voting on the proposal, and Dr. Collavo said more than 70 percent of the community voted in favor of a four-day week.