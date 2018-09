SAN ANTONIO — Stars of the classic indie film 'Napoleon Dynamite' are coming to the Alamo City for a screening event at the Tobin Center on November 15.

The event will feature a full screening of the 2004 comedy followed by a moderated conversation with cast members John Heder (Napoleon), Efren Ramirez (Pedro), and Tina Majorino (Deb).

The event is on Thursday, November 15 at 8 pm.

Tickets range from $29.50 to $135.

