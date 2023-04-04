The 8-week-old Dutch Shepherd/Belgian Malinois pup will spend the next year in training before hitting the mall to keep customers and workers safe.

Example video title will go here for this video

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — Editor's note: The video above first aired on Jan. 1, 2021.

A little pup has the pedigree, and will soon have the training he needs to be a top-notch crimefighter.

All he needs now is a name, and YOU can help.

The Mall of America is asking patrons to submit name suggestions for the 8-week-old Dutch Shepherd/Belgian Malinois puppy, who arrived in Minnesota from Kentucky just last week. The little fella is embarking on a year's worth of intensive training before he hits the ground as a member of the mall's K9 team.

Those who want to take part are asked to submit a "family-friendly," single name that is no more than two syllables. Ideas can be submitted by filling out a form that can be found on the MOA Facebook and Instagram accounts, or you can also find the form on the mall's website. Potential names will need to be submitted by day's end on Wednesday, April 5.

Once all suggestions have been gathered, the top five names will be posted on Mall of America social channels for fans to vote on. The winner will get official bragging rights for naming an MOA K9.

Related Articles K9 sniffs out more than $11.8 million worth of cocaine hidden in shipment of baby wipes at US Border

WATCH MORE ON KARE 11+

Download the free KARE 11+ app for Roku, Fire TV, and other smart TV platforms to watch more from KARE 11 anytime! The KARE 11+ app includes live streams of all of KARE 11's newscasts. You'll also find on-demand replays of newscasts; the latest from KARE 11 Investigates, Breaking the News and the Land of 10,000 Stories; exclusive programs like Verify and HeartThreads; and Minnesota sports talk from our partners at Locked On Minnesota.

Watch more from the Land of 10,000 Stories: