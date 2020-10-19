NAACP hosts 'Souls to the Polls' event in Waco

The event has been going on across the country for decades, encouraging people to get out and vote.

WACO, Texas — The NAACP 'Souls to the Polls' event has taken place across the US for decades now, as a community wide effort to get low income and elderly people to come out and vote.

"People leave church they come out to vote in a group its historical its a tradition," Linda Jann Lewis, the Political Action Chair for the Waco NAACP, said.

'Souls to the Polls' takes place on the Sunday of early voting and today Waco's NAACP President Dr. Peaches Henry, said she was blown away by the turnout.

"It lets me know our community is engaged in the election and engaged in voting and they're going to come out and do so," Henry said.

Both Lewis and Henry stressed the importance of this years election, especially for the black community.

"As the NAACP says: 'We are done dying,' we are taking back our power and our power is our vote," Lewis said.

"We need to vote for candidates that support us and our lives, this pandemic has shown us our lives depend on our vote," Henry said.