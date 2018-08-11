HELOTES — Officials with the Northside ISD has notified parents that they are investigating whether an O'Connor High School student had a "hit list"

A NISD spokesperson says that a group of students reported the hit list to an O'Connor campus administrator around 4:45 PM Wednesday. That administrator began and investigation and notified police.

NISD and Helotes police conducted a safety check to the home of the ninth-grade students and discovered a physical paper with a list of names. According to NISD, the student denies that the paper was a hit list.

The students who reported the list told authorities they might have audio, in which the student refers to it as a hit list.

NISD PD has not arrested the student and no charges have been filed; their investigation is continuing, according to a spokesperson. The student is not on campus.

The district personally called parents to inform them of the situation and that it is under investigation.

© 2018 KENS