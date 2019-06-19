U.S. officials are stepping in after several people have died while vacationing in the Dominican Republic. But the news doesn't seem to be stopping many San Antonio travelers with plans to go to the Dominican Republic.

"My clients have been asking. Everyone is asking about it, but the truth is, my clients are booked and they're still going," Bridget Harris, the owner of Bridge-It Travel and Global Passport Express told KENS 5.

CBS News reports at least eight Americans have mysteriously died at resorts on the island in the last year. Local autopsies concluded most died of respiratory problems or a heart attack. Dominican authorities have asked the FBI to help with toxicology analysis but those results could take up to 30 days.

"I think it's a wonderful place to go. I think, with anything else, you got to be cautious," Harris added.

A sentiment echoed by Girl Scouts of Southwest Texas, which is sending 15 girls to the Dominican Republic later this week for a young women's leadership conference.

"They've been working on this trip for a year," spokesperson Stephanie Finleon Cortez said. "They sold a lot of cookies to raise money for the trip, so we want to make sure they're safe, but also have the opportunity they've worked so hard for."

Girl Scouts and their partnering agency, Summer of Service, did implement stricter safety guidelines with the recent deaths.

The girls will be directed to:

Not consume any ice in beverages

Only drink U.S. branded beverages

Not eat any food or beverages from street vendors

"It definitely has stirred up some nerves inside," trip participant Madeleine Villarreal said.

"But I know we're going to be OK because those incidents happened 200 miles away from where we're staying. As long as we stick together and makes sure we take precautions, I know that we'll be fine."

