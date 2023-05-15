Watch the winning Mutton Bustin' run from Rodeo Corpus Christi Saturday night

The sheep was no match for 8-year-old Joslyn Noriega!

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It is a crowd favorite at the rodeo... of course we are talking about Mutton Bustin'! Kids riding sheep until they fall off? Golden entertainment, some would say.

On Saturday, 8-year-old Corpus Christi girl Joslyn Noriega held on tight to take home first place in the rodeo event. She was sponsored by Apollo Towing.

When Joslyn was asked how she prepared for her big moment, she said by "training on daddy's back!" When asked which was harder, riding the sheep or on daddy's back, she responded "daddy's back!"

Her father, Orlando, said she was a little nervous but once she saw the crowd and trophy, she was all business. When she grows up, she wants to be a barrel racer, and we think she has exactly what it takes!

Congratulations to Joslyn!

