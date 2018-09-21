KENS 5 has teamed up with popular local musician Lynnwood King to bring you a one-of-a-kind experience at this year's River City Rockfest!

Lynnwood, of The Revival and The HEROINE, will be giving away tickets and swag, but you'll need to follow KENS 5 on Instagram to find out when and where.

Lynnwood visited the KENS 5 studio to talk a little more about the event and some of the big acts you can expect at the event which begins Saturday RAIN OR SHINE at noon.

Headliners for the event include Nine Inch Nails, Primus, and Joan Jett & The Blackhearts. For more information on the event, CLICK HERE.

