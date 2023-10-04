Why some San Antonians will be allowed free museum admission this weekend

​According to their website, Bank of America says they have been offering the special offer for free general admission for the past 25 years.

SAN ANTONIO — Some San Antonians will have the opportunity to have free admission to five museums in the area this weekend as long as they are a Bank of America cardholder, according to their website.

Bank of America says they are offering cardholders free general admission for the first full weekend of every month that will include museums in San Antonio and across the state.

According to their website, Bank of America says they have been offering the free general admission for the past 25 years.

Here are the San Antonio museums cardholders can enter for free:

Briscoe Western Art Museum

McNay Art Museum

San Antonio Museum of Art

The DoSeum: San Antonio's Museum for Kids

Witte Museum