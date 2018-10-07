SAN ANTONIO — Police are looking for two people who may be responsible for the murder of a man found shot to death on a west side street.

The man was found with gunshot wounds a little after 2:00 a.m. Tuesday morning at San Fernando near South San Marcos.

Witnesses say they heard about eight rounds of shots and a car take off from the area. Police say a man in his 20’s was shot several times in the chest and taken to SAMMC in critical condition, where he later died.

Police say they are still looking into what led up to the shooting, but the suspect was a passenger in a car that fled the scene.

Detectives are looking for two people connected to this murder.

