SAN ANTONIO — The suspected murderer that led San Antonio police on a high-speed chase across the city's southeast side before crashing has been identified.

According to the San Antonio Police Department, investigators were looking for the 19-year-old John Michael Zimmers Thursday night just before midnight near Pecan Valley Drive before the chase ensued.

Zimmers was wanted for the shooting murder of Gloria Zapata on November 20 in the 6600 block of Pecan Valley Drive.

When police began chasing Zimmers, investigators said he began driving 90 miles per hour on Highway 281 before cutting through a neighborhood and onto Holiday Road.

At that point, Bexar County Sheriffs' Deputies joined SAPD in the pursuit.

Investigators said the Zimmers crashed into a vehicle carrying a family with small children. This caused their car to burst into flames.

The chase continued but the suspect didn't get too far before driving into an O'Reily's Auto Parts store in the 2100 block of Goliad Road.

Zimmers and a female companion in the vehicle were transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

Two people in the car he slammed into were transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Zimmers was also charged with evading arrest and possession of marijuana.

