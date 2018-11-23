SAN ANTONIO — A suspected murderer led San Antonio police on a wild, high-speed chase across the city's southeast side before slamming into an O'Reilly's Auto Parts late Thursday night.

According to the San Antonio Police Department, investigators were looking for the suspect Thursday night just before midnight near Pecan Valley Drive before the chase ensued.

The suspect allegedly began driving 90 miles per hour on Highway 281 before cutting through a neighborhood and onto Holiday Road.

At that point, Bexar County Sheriffs' Deputies joined SAPD in the pursuit.

Investigators said the suspect crashed into a vehicle carrying two adults and two small children. This caused the civilian car to burst into flames.

The chase continued but the suspect didn't get too far before driving into an O'Reily's Auto Parts store in the 2100 block of Goliad Road.

The suspect and a female companion in the vehicle were transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

Victims in the civilian car were transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

© 2018 KENS