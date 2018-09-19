SAN ANTONIO — A trial for a murder suspect found 34-year-old Michael Enoch not guilty Wednesday.

Enoch was arrested in December 2016 for the killing of Darrel Gentry on San Antonio’s southeast side in October of that year.

Gentry was arguing with his girlfriend when Enoch walked up to the couple, shooting Gentry in the chest, police said.

Enoch was arrested nearly two months after the shooting after evidence at the scene and a crime stoppers tip. When he was taken into custody, Enoch spat on a reporter at the scene.

