Murder suspect back in Jim Wells County after cutting off ankle monitor, fleeing to San Antonio

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A man accused of killing his wife in Orange Grove in 2019 is back in Jim Wells County after being on the run and taken back into police custody.
Eric Lopez Berber was later found and arrested in San Antonio last week.
Berber was supposed to appear in court in Jim Wells County for the 2019 murder of 29-year-old Iris Ramirez at a hotel in Orange Grove.
