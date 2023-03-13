Murder suspect back in Jim Wells County after cutting off ankle monitor, fleeing to San Antonio

37-year-old Eric Lopez Berber was supposed to appear in court for the 2019 murder of Iris Martinez at a hotel in Orange Grove, Texas.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A man accused of killing his wife in Orange Grove in 2019 is back in Jim Wells County after being on the run and taken back into police custody.

Eric Lopez Berber was later found and arrested in San Antonio last week.

Berber was supposed to appear in court in Jim Wells County for the 2019 murder of 29-year-old Iris Ramirez at a hotel in Orange Grove.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.

Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!