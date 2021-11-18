Murder investigation underway 10 years after man was killed; Crews breaking ground on Spurs human performance campus | KENS 5 News Now

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Police Department is still working to solve a murder that took place ten years ago.
When authorities arrived, they found the victim, Jeff Freeman. Authorities took him to a local hospital but he passed away Dec. 1, 2011. His death was ruled a homicide due to complications of blunt force injuries.
And it's a big day for the San Antonio Spurs!
Crews are officially beginning to break ground on "The Rock at La Cantera" on the city's northwest side. It's a human performance campus including a research center, a 22-acre park, and space for medical, hospitality and commercial use.
The project will also bring several jobs to San Antonio; it's estimated to bring nearly 2,000 openings.
Listen to those stories and more in KENS 5's Eyewitness News NOW! Follow us here to get the latest with Sarah Forgany every weekday from KENS 5. Listen below or subscribe to Eyewitness News NOW on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts or Spotify: