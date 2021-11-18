Murder investigation underway 10 years after man was killed; Crews breaking ground on Spurs human performance campus | KENS 5 News Now

Follow us here to get the latest with Sarah Forgany every weekday from KENS 5.

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Police Department is still working to solve a murder that took place ten years ago.

When authorities arrived, they found the victim, Jeff Freeman. Authorities took him to a local hospital but he passed away Dec. 1, 2011. His death was ruled a homicide due to complications of blunt force injuries.

And it's a big day for the San Antonio Spurs!

Crews are officially beginning to break ground on "The Rock at La Cantera" on the city's northwest side. It's a human performance campus including a research center, a 22-acre park, and space for medical, hospitality and commercial use.

The project will also bring several jobs to San Antonio; it's estimated to bring nearly 2,000 openings.