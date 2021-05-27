Family of man killed while attempting to interfere in crime now questioning why charges against suspect were dismissed

The district attorney's office said there was a lack of evidence, but the family isn't satisfied.

SAN ANTONIO — A San Antonio family fears a man accused of killing their loved one is getting away with murder.

Joseph Ocasio was shot and killed while attempting to stop a man from breaking into cars, authorities say. The accused killer, Oscar Martinez, was arrested months ago.

But now relatives of Ocasio say the murder charge has been dismissed. Jeffrey Ocasio, Joseph's brother, and their mother, Cynthia, are questioning the decision.

"Someone trying to help others," he said. "Where is the justice for him? "Where does my brother get his fair shake? Where are his rights?"

Joseph was shot outside his apartments the weekend before Christmas last year. Police said he saw Martinez was trying to break into cars. Investigators went on to say Ocasio confronted Martinez, which is when the suspect shot him. The father was in the hospital for a few weeks before dying from his injuries.

"Part of you every day wants to sit down and cry," Jeffrey said.

Martinez was arrested in February. But the family said just last week they got a call from the Bexar County District Attorney's Office.

"The assistant district attorney didn't feel like there was enough evidence to proceed with the indictment," Jeffrey said.

The family said with the lack of evidence, the ADA told them they were dismissing the murder charge.

"It was a complete blow to the gut," Jeffrey said. "You are telling me there is chance that he may not be proven guilty, but there is a chance he may be proven guilty? You are not even trying."

In a brief statement, the District Attorney's Office told KENS 5 it couldn't comment on the case as it's still under investigation.

"We just want answers as to why," the brother said. "Why does it feel like they are giving up so quickly?"

According to online records, the case is closed. The family hopes this is not the end.

"He believed in doing the right thing, and I just wish we could do right by him," Jeffrey said.

KENS 5 also reached out to San Antonio Police on this case. A spokesperson provided the following statement: