SELMA, Texas — Officers with the Selma Police Department responded to a call for reports of a woman hit by a vehicle, driven by her husband.

The incident took place around 9:30 p.m. Saturday in the 15000 block of Fair Lane near Weiderstein Road.

Authorities said the woman had been hit by a Ford F-350 driven by her 50-year-old husband James E. Rigsby.

The woman succumbed to her injuries and died on scene, authorities said.

Rigsby was taken into custody and booked into the Guadalupe County Jail for murder.

Selma Police Department Detectives, with the assistance of the Texas Rangers, are still investigating this incident. No further information will be released at this time.

