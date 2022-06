No information of any injuries or how the fire began has been provided.

SAN ANTONIO — Multiple structures have burned leading to residents being evacuated in adjacent homes on the far west side, according to Tom Peine, Spokesperson for Bexar County.

The incident occurred at the 12800 block of Cedar Creek Trail.

Multiple fire units are on the scene as two homes are heavily damaged, Peine says.

No information of any injuries or how the fire began has been provided.