3 injured in crash after illegal 'takeover' event in Austin

Local and state investigators have stepped up their efforts to crack down on illegal street racing events in recent months.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety is helping the Austin Police Department investigate at least one illegal street takeover event that happened in Austin late Saturday night.

Multiple takeover events were reported across town Saturday night into Sunday morning.

Twitter user CenTexScanner reported car meetup and takeover events at 8601 Research Blvd., 9900 S. IH-35 and at the intersection of Barton Springs Road and South Lamar Boulevard.

#APD & #DPS are on scene at 9900 S IH-35 (Sams parking lot Southpark Meadows) for reports of multiple vehicles gathering in the parking lot. #APDAir1 is overhead. One person was seen being detained. 🚨🚨 #ATX #SouthAustin #TravisCounty pic.twitter.com/q3M2v94V5p — CentralTex Scanner (@CenTexScanner) July 30, 2023

VEHICLE RESCUE: #AFD & #ATCEMS are on scene of a major vehicle collision possibly involving vehicles from the street takeover at 8601 Research Blvd. One patient was reported to be under the vehicle & one patient had lower extremity entrapment, an additional patient is also being… pic.twitter.com/iNdIPHk3QF — CentralTex Scanner (@CenTexScanner) July 30, 2023

Texas DPS confirmed to KVUE that troopers were called to help investigate the incident on Research Boulevard Saturday night. At around 9:30 p.m., Texas DPS received reports from APD of approximately 100 cars gathered in a parking lot nearby. As troopers arrived, they observed a vehicle leaving and attempted to stop it. According to DPS, that driver took off and crashed into another vehicle. All three people who were in those two vehicles were taken to a local hospital.

Austin Police confirmed to KVUE that investigators were keeping an eye on the situation in South Austin Saturday night but have not provided any additional details about these incidents.

In recent months, local investigators have stepped up efforts to crack down on street takeovers and illegal street racing events. Similar incidents in February led to more than two dozen arrests by APD and the Texas Department of Public Safety. Gov. Greg Abbott announced the creation of a statewide Street Takeover Task Force shortly after.

After the end of the regular legislative session, Abbott also signed two bills into law that aim to help law enforcement crack down on takeovers. House Bill 1442 provides law enforcement and prosecutors more tools to pursue organized street racing and takeover events in Texas. House Bill 2899 allows for the immediate removal and impoundment of a vehicle involved in a takeover event.