Multiple firefighters work to end house fire south of downtown

SAN ANTONIO — Multiple firefighters rushed to end a house fire south of downtown on Thursday morning, according to SAFD Incident Commander.

The incident occurred at the 200 block of Glass Avenue around 9:30 a.m. Thursday.

Officials say they received a report of an explosion at the house and when they arrived found heavy fire toward the back of the house.

Heavy fire and smoke damage was found throughout the house, fire officials say.

One woman, a couple of dogs and three ferrets were found at the house, according to fire officials.

The woman and the dogs have no reported injuries. The ferrets were found dead at the scene.

Officials say the house is a 1200 square foot home built in 1947 with solar panels on the roof.