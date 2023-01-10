Man in custody after his mother, wife were killed in shooting at NW Harris County home

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said two women were killed in a shootout and two others were injured.

HOUSTON — Two people were killed Sunday in a shooting at a home in northwest Harris County, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. Two others were transported to the hospital with gunshot wounds and another was detained in what was called a domestic situation.

The scene unfolded along Cypressbrook Drive north of West Road and near where Highway 6 meets US 290.

Gonzalez first tweeted just before 11 a.m. that four people were dead, and later updated it, saying that two people were dead at the scene and two others were taken to an area hospital.

Gonzalez said they first got a call about a verbal argument believed to be between 28-year-old Courtney Grantom and her 28-year-old husband, Devin Grantom. Soon after, they got another call to the home. When deputies arrived, they found several people had been shot. Most of the shooting took place inside the home, though Gonzalez said there was evidence of some gunfire outside, as well.

Two people were dead at the scene. One was 65-year-old Deborah Ann Grantom, who is believed to be the homeowner as well as Devin's mother. The other was Courtney Grantom, Deborah's daughter-in-law. Authorities said she possibly was one of the people who called for help.

Deborah's other son, James Grantom, said his mother was just trying to help.

"At first, she was trying to de-escalate the situation because she's just a nice, good-hearted person and didn't want my brother to go to jail. That caused her to put herself in danger. I should have stopped her, but I didn't think anything of it because nothing got physical before," James said. "I lost, basically, my entire family today."

James said his mother had just retired after working for Cy-Fair ISD for 20 years.

Gonzalez said Courtney lived at the home with Devin. He said two to three other people came to the home to try to de-escalate the situation. James said the shooting started when his brother tried to get them to leave the property.

Authorities said Devin was taken into custody after the shooting.

It's not clear who the two people at the hospital are. Gonzalez said they are both stable.

Investigators said there was also a 2-year-old child inside the home during the shooting that wasn't hurt.

According to Gonzalez, deputies had been called out to the home before.

If you or someone you know needs help, the National Domestic Violence Hotline is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. You can call 1-800-799-7233 or text the word START to 88788.

Editor's note: Sheriff Gonzalez initially tweeted that at least four people were killed. He later updated that to two dead at the scene and two others transported to the hospital.

Update #1: two persons are confirmed deceased on-scene, two others with gunshot wounds have been transported to the hospital. Incident possibly stemmed from a break-up/divorce, but not yet confirmed. The scene is contained, no active threat to neighbors/community. #HouNews https://t.co/4komi49fla — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) October 1, 2023