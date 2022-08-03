Multiple agencies working to find missing 5-year-old boy from Bandera County

Officials say the boy has been missing since 6:30 p.m. last night. He was last seen wearing a green shirt, blue jeans and boots.

SAN ANTONIO — Officials are searching for a 5-year-old boy who went missing from his Bandera County home around 4:30 p.m. Monday.

The boy was last seen in the 500 block of Sharon Drive, which is five miles north of Bandera. Officials say he was last seen wearing a green shirt, blue jeans and boots. He weighs between 50-60 pounds and has blue eyes and brown hair.

Officials say the boy would commonly go between two family houses on the property which is about 20-30 acres big.

Multiple agencies including the Bandera County Sheriff's Office, the San Antonio Police Department and the Bexar County Sheriff's Office are assisting in the search.

SAPD sent their chopper out last night, and dogs are also in the process of being obtained to use in the search, officials say.

