BLANCO COUNTY, Texas — Officials are responding to reports of a "possible car bomb" incident in Blanco County, the Blanco Police Department said.

The Austin Police Department said it sent its bomb squad to the scene around 8:30 p.m. but could not provide further details.

According to the Blanco Police Department, the incident is in the area of US 281 and Contour Drive.

Blanco police, the Blanco County Sheriff's Office and the APD are investigating.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

