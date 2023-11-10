Muertos Fest will be held at newly renovated San Antonio park

The release says, Muertos Fest typically features over 80 community altars, live music and performances, food vendors, workshops and more.

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio is expanding space to celebrate its annual Muertos Fest held on the last weekend of October at Hemisfair and newly renovated Civic Park, according to a press release.

Muertos Fest is held in celebration of Día de Los Muertos (Day of the Dead), a holiday traditionally celebrated Nov. 1-2 .

This year San Antonians will experience an expanded space for Muertos Fest as Civic Park features seven acres of newly curated green spaces, self-sufficent springs and an 825-foot walkway dubbed "the Promenade".

The release says, Muertos Fest is a two-day free event featuring over 80 community altars, live music and performances, food vendors, workshops and more.