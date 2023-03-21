Moving Forward Foundation hosting special presentation of new school in Uvalde Tuesday

Officials said the new 2-story school will be larger, more secure and will hold about 800 students.

UVALDE, Texas — Folks in Uvalde will get a look inside the brand new school being built in the wake of the Robb Elementary School shooting last May.

The Uvalde CISD Community Advisory Committee and the Uvalde CISD Moving Forward Foundation are hosting a special presentation Tuesday evening.

The two-story school will be home to second, third and fourth graders, with a capacity for 800 students.

There were three drivers behind the design process including brain research, emergency management and trauma-informed care.

The Uvalde CISD Community Advisory Committee will show a presentation about the process they used to get input from the community.

Members of the architectural team will also be there to provide more information about the building.

The school will also feature STEM labs, as well as play and recreation areas.

Tuesday’s meeting is open to the public.

The preview of the school will be held from 5 p.m. until 6 p.m., followed by a presentation from 6 p.m. until 7 p.m.at the Herby Ham Activity Center.

The Moving Forward Foundation is still accepting donations.

The school board is expected to vote on the schematic design sometime soon.

