San Antonio once again recognized as one of the best cities for filmmakers

The Alamo City slotted in as the 22nd-best big city for directors to work and live in, as listed by MovieMaker.

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio may not have a prestigious film festival or Hollywood's illustrious name-brand recognition, but the industry's spotlight continues to shine on the Alamo City nonetheless.

The metro was once again named one of the best large cities for filmmakers to live and work in by MovieMaker Magazine, slotting in at No. 22 for the second year in a row. Fort Worth (No. 25), Dallas (No. 15) and Austin (No. 8) also appeared on the 2022 list, rounding out Texas's representatives.

MovieMaker specifically pointed to the variety of shooting locations found in and around San Antonio as an enticing incentive, as well as its proximity to the Hill Country and "vibrant creative culture."

The publications also cited a few high-profile projects to have filmed in San Antonio recently, including an Oscar-nominated director's latest documentary and an upcoming limited series from renowned filmmaker Danny Boyle.

Fort Worth, St. Petersburg and Washington D.C. trailed the Alamo City on MovieMaker's big-cities ranking, where it has regularly been mentioned for the last half-decade. Albuquerque, New Mexico retained the top spot.

What San Antonio lacks in a South By Southwest or Sundance festival it makes up for with a range of diverse filmmaking voices, many of them local. In addition to the annual San Antonio Film Festival, the Alamo City also hosts showcases for Black filmmakers via the San Antoni Black International Film Festival as well as CineFestival, which touts itself as the country's longest-running Latino film festival.