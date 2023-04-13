Motorcyclist thrown from bike after being hit br driver

He was taken to University Hospital in stable condition following the crash.

SAN ANTONIO — A motorcyclist was thrown from his bike after a driver crashed into him northwest of downtown late Wednesday.

The crash occurred around 10:30 p.m. in the 2800 block of West Avenue near El Monte Boulevard.

Police say the motorcyclist was heading northbound on West Avenue when a vehicle that was traveling southbound made a quick left turn, hitting him.



The motorcyclist, a man in his 30s, was thrown off his bike, according to witnesses.

That victim was taken to University Hospital in stable condition.

Police say that charges are not expected to be filed in this incident.

