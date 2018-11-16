SAN ANTONIO — A man is facing multiple charges after leading deputies on a chase through downtown late Thursday night.

Deputies with the Bexar County Sheriff's Office said they attempted to stop a 23-year-old motorcyclist around 11:15 p.m. near Interstate 10 and New Braunfels Avenue before the chase ensued.

The biker attempted to flee, leading police on a chase through downtown San Antonio before he crashed at a dead end in the 1200 block of West Elsmere Place. Deputies said the suspect then fled on foot through a ditch and onto the highway.

A deputy who caught up with him tazed him and was able to take him into custody.

Police found a handgun and narcotics on the suspect.

He's been charged with evading arrest, possession of narcotics, and the unlawful carry of a weapon.

Investigators are working to see if the motorcycle and handgun were stolen.

