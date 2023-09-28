Motorcyclist seriously injured after driver suspected of DWI crashes into him, police say

Police say they have detained the driver for suspicion of DWI.

Example video title will go here for this video

CONVERSE, Texas — A motorcyclist was severely injured after a driver crashed into his bike causing him to lose control on the east side of town.

It happened just after 11 p.m. on I-10 East near Loop 1604 late Wednesday night.

A witness at the scene told police the driver of that car hit the motorcyclist, which caused him to lay the bike over and suffer serious injuries. He was taken to University Hospital in critical condition.

SAPD said multiple vehicles stopped to render aid and also give statements to police.

Police say they have detained the man who was driving the car on suspicion of DWI, but no word on if whether he was charged.

This is a developing story.

MORE LOCAL NEWS

Learn more about KENS 5:

Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.

KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.

Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.

Today, KENS 5 continues to set the standard in local broadcasting and is recognized by its peers for excellence and innovation. The KENS 5 News team focuses on stories that really matter to our community.