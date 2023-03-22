Motorcyclist loses his leg after a road rage accident, police say

Police said a 31-year-old man was traveling eastbound on Highway 90 near Hunt Lane and Loop 1604 on his Harley Davidson motorcycle.

SAN ANTONIO — A road rage incident ended with a man losing his leg around noon on Wednesday.

That's when he got into a dispute while on the road, causing him to lose control of his bike, smash into a guardrail and fly off. His leg was lost as a result of the direct impact.

Police said one person, a military member, stopped after the accident to help and applied a tourniquet to the victim.

According to officials, this is believed to only involve the biker and the guardrail. No other vehicles were involved in the accident.

The biker is in stable condition, according to police. He is expected to survive.

