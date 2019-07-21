SAN ANTONIO — What started as a routine traffic stop led police on a chase through northeast Bexar County, with the motorcyclist reaching speeds up to 150 mph.

The incident took place around 12:10 a.m. Sunday.

According to deputies, a motorcyclist sped off when asked to pull over. He took deputies on a high-speed-chase through Highway 78 and Rittiman.

It was there he decided to stop for gas.

He ran into the store and gave the clerk some money, then ran out to put gas, according to authorities.

The man was putting gas in when he noticed deputies and DPS, along with their chopper, approaching.

He is said to have jumped on his bike again, taking off. The chopper followed him to a house on Sunrise Creek. Deputies then found him in the back yard.

The chase lasted around 20 minutes with no injuries reported. The driver could face several charges and he had a warrant out for his arrest.