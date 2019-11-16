SAN ANTONIO — A motorcyclist is facing one charge of evading after BCSO officials say he led them on a high-speed chase through the east side.

According to officials with BCSO, just after 12 a.m. Saturday, deputies tried to pull over the motorcyclist, who was clocked at 120 mph, near I-10 E and 410.

The driver took deputies through several neighborhoods on the east side of town before losing control near Norfleet Street and Cody Street.

After wiping out, the driver attempted to run away, but deputies caught up to him and took him into custody.

He is facing one charge of evading and has other charges pending.

No injuries were reported.