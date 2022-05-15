Motorcyclist killed in overnight crash on San Antonio's north side

The motorcyclist had been traveling northbound when they failed to properly negotiate a curve on the roadway.

SAN ANTONIO — A motorcyclist died early Sunday morning in a crash along a San Antonio highway.

The crash happened at about 1:45 a.m. Sunday in the 3800 block of U.S. Highway 281 North near the Hildebrand exit.

Upon arrival, San Antonio Police officers and emergency workers discovered a red 2008 Harley Davidson motorcycle on the highway.

The motorcyclist had been traveling northbound when he failed to properly negotiate a curve on the roadway.

The motorcycle struck the edge of the Hildebrand Avenue overpass retaining wall on the east side of the northbound travel lanes.

The victim was transported to San Antonio Military Medical Center, but later was pronounced deceased.

There was no word yet on the identity of the motorcyclist.

