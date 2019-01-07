SAN ANTONIO — A hit-and-run accident has left a motorcyclist dead after the suspect ran a red light, according to police. The victim has been identified as 55-year-old Lawrence Nathaniel.

Officers were called to the intersection of West Military Drive at Highway 151 around 6 a.m. Monday, July 1.

Police said the motorcyclist was turning from West Military Drive. That's when the driver of a van hit the motorcyclist after running the red light at Highway 151, according to police.

The driver of a van was seen by witnesses leaving the scene.

The motorcyclist was wearing a helmet, but died from his injuries at the scene, said SAPD.