SAN ANTONIO — One man is dead following a motorcycle accident just before 2 a.m.

According to preliminary information from SAPD, the motorcyclist was driving eastbound on Highway 90 W at a high rate of speed.

When the cyclist took the off-ramp to IH 35 S, he failed to slow down at the curve. Police say he dropped the motorcycle on the right side of the road and slid into the left side metal guard rail.

The motorcyclist was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

He was pronounced dead just after 2 a.m.