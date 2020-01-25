NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas — A section of I-35 was shut down after a man lost control of his motorcycle and crashed into two vehicles, the New Braunfels Police Department said.

The incident took place around 6:45 a.m. Saturday in the 4800 block of I-35 near the Walmart Distribution Center.

Police said the motorcyclist, identified as 30-year-old Tyler Muennink of New Braunfels, was not wearing a helmet, lost control on his bike and struck two oncoming vehicles. He died from his injuries.

The drives of those vehicles were not injured and are not facing any criminal charges. Speed and alcohol do not appear to be a factor in the crash, police said.

