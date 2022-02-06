Motorcyclist killed after being hit by truck

SAN ANTONIO — A motorcyclist has died after being hit by a pickup truck on the city's south side early Thursday morning.
San Antonio Police and San Antonio Fire responded to the crash at Probandt and West Mitchell. Officials say a woman and a motorcyclist were driving in opposite directions. While the motorcyclist was making a right turn, he was hit.
The victim suffered head trauma and a partial leg amputation before he passed away. Police said the motorcycle had a helmet on it, but police do not believe it was being worn.
The driver told police that she was having a hard time seeing the road since it was really dark. Police say there are no charges pending at this time.