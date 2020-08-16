Motorcyclist injured after crashing outside elementary school in northeast Harris County

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A motorcyclist was injured early Sunday after crashing in front of an elementary school in the Cypresswood area, according to Harris County Pct. 4 Constable’s Office.
Officers got a call about 1:19 p.m. in the 6900 block of Cypresswood Point Avenue. They said the motorcyclist flipped his bike and was flown to an area hospital.
No other vehicles were involved, and investigators are still trying to figure out what caused the crash.
The area was shut down for several hours while constable deputies investigated.
MORE LOCAL NEWS