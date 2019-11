SAN ANTONIO — A motorcyclist is in the hospital after crashing into a dog late Tuesday night on the south side of San Antonio.

It happened after 10:30 p.m. at the intersection of Formosa and Escalon. The motorcyclist was taken to BAMC with a broken leg.

Police say the dog was also seriously injured.

RELATED: Fatal crash near Randolph Air Force Base

RELATED: Motorcyclist dies after crashing into vehicle, police say

RELATED: Motorcyclist in critical condition after east-side accident