SAN ANTONIO — A motorcyclist is in critical condition after police say he hit another motorcyclist in north central San Antonio.

SAPD said two bikers could have possibly been racing near West Avenue and Santa Barbara around 11:45 pm before crashing into one another.

One of the men was transported to University Hospital in serious condition.

The other biker was detained by police.

Bikers crash in Deco District

