Motorcyclist in critical condition following crash

His motorcycle was the only vehicle involved.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — A motorcyclist is in critical condition following a crash on the far west side of town late Saturday evening.

It happened just before midnight on North Hunt Lane at Wild Fire. Officers with SAPD say the man lost control of his bike, fell off and then slid for several hundred yards.

He was taken to the hospital in critical condition. His motorcycle was the only vehicle involved.

One witness stayed at the scene and gave police a statement of what they saw.

No other injuries were reported.

MORE LOCAL NEWS

Learn more about KENS 5:

Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.

KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.

Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.

Today, KENS 5 continues to set the standard in local broadcasting and is recognized by its peers for excellence and innovation. The KENS 5 News team focuses on stories that really matter to our community.