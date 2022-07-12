Motorcyclist in critical condition after crashing into guard rail

Multiple witnesses said the rider hit the guardrail with "great impact," and stopped to help him.

SAN ANTONIO — A motorcyclist was rushed to the hospital in critical condition after crashing into a guard rail on I-35 early Wednesday.

It happened around 3:25 a.m. on I-35 right before Stonewall St on the south side of town.

Police say the motorcyclist was speeding, and according to witnesses at the scene, he lost control before hitting the guard rail.

Multiple witnesses stopped to help the man, who police say is in his 30s.

He was taken to BAMC in critical condition.

No other vehicles were impacted by the crash, and no other injuries were reported.

