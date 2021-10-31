Motorcyclist in critical condition after being hit by suspected drunk driver

The motorcyclist was reportedly wearing a helmet, but police said he still sustained severe trauma.

SAN ANTONIO — A motorcyclist was hit by a suspected drunk driver overnight, the San Antonio Police Department said.

The incident happened around 12:45 a.m. Sunday on Clover Creek and Potranco Road.

Police said the motorcyclist was turning left onto Clover Creek when an SUV driving east didn't see him, crashing into him.

The motorcyclist was taken to University Hospital in critical condition.

The driver of the SUV was investigated for Driving While Intoxicated. The motorcyclist was reportedly wearing a helmet, but police said he still sustained severe trauma.

While police blocked off the accident, another driver crashed into an officer's patrol vehicle. The officer was taken to a local hospital to be cleared by medical staff. The driver reportedly had a "medical emergency" while driving and was unable to stop. It is unclear if the driver will face charges.