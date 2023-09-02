Motorcyclist hits two people crossing street, killing one

Officials aren't sure what caused the crash.

SAN ANTONIO — A motorcyclist hit a couple while they were crossing the street, injuring all three of them, according to police.

The incident occurred in the intersection of West Martin and General McMullen on the west side of town just before 9 p.m. Wednesday.

An SAPD sergeant at the scene scene said the motorcyclist was riding northbound on General McMullen when he hit two people who were crossing the street at that intersection.

No word on what caused the driver to hit the couple, but the motorcyclist was taken to the hospital in life-threatening condition.

The man and woman crossing the street were also taken to the hospital. The man was listed as being in critical condition and the woman was stable. Sadly, the man died from his injuries at the hospital. He has been identified as Augustine Zonilla, 43.

SAPD traffic investigators are working to try and determine exactly what happened.

