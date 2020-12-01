SAN ANTONIO — The Bexar County Sheriff's Office responded to a call on the city's southwest side after a man was reportedly run over.

The incident took place around 8:40 p.m. Saturday on the Interstate 35 access road and Quarter Horse near Von Ormy Road.

BCSO said a motorcyclist was traveling southbound when they were hit by the back of a trailer.

The motorcyclist was reportedly ejected onto the highway and run over. Their injuries were said to be life-threatening.

Authorities did not say if anyone stopped to help the motorcyclist and no arrests were reported.

