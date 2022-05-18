Motorcyclist drives home after being shot five times in suspected road rage incident

SAN ANTONIO — A motorcyclist drove home after being shot five times in a suspected road rage incident Tuesday night in west Bexar County ,sheriff's say.
Bexar County Sheriff's Office responded to the shooting at Luckey River. Officials say the motorcyclist had some type of interaction with the suspect when he was shot.
After the motorcyclist was shot, he drove to his home and his neighbor called for help. Officials speculate this could be road rage related, but they aren't sure.
He was taken to the hospital in critical condition and investigators are trying to get videos from nearby homes to see if they can gather any clues.