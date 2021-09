The collision happened just before noon on Thursday on South General McMullen, north of U.S. Highway 90.

SAN ANTONIO — A motorcyclist died in a collision on the west side around 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, officials said. The crash happened north of U.S. Highway 90 on South General McMullen Drive.

According to the San Antonio Fire Department, the victim died at the scene.

The person's age and gender have not been shared by authorities.

The area is closed while investigators process the crash scene.