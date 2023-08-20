SAPD: Deadly crash on highway 90 claims life of motorcyclist

It happened around 8:10 p.m. Saturday in the 7400 block of US Highway 90 West.

SAN ANTONIO — A motorcyclist died in a crash on Highway 90 late Saturday night, according to San Antonio Police.

It happened around 8:10 p.m. in the 7400 block of US Highway 90 West.

Police say the man was traveling eastbound in the main lanes of the highway when he lost control of his motorcycle for some unknown reason, struck the left guardrail and was ejected from his motorcycle.

Officers say he struck a metal beam and was pronounced dead at the scene.

It is not clear on whether he was wearing a helmet when he crashed.

No other injuries were reported.

The victim's name has not been released pending notification of next of kin.

