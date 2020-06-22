Motorcyclist dies after hitting curb, crashing on the northeast side, police say

Authorities arrived and attempted CPR for several minutes, but were unable to revive the victim, police said.

SAN ANTONIO — A motorcyclist lost control of his bike, crashed and passed away on a northeast side road, the San Antonio Police Department said.

The incident happened around 1 a.m. Monday on O'Connor Road and Wurzbach Parkway.

Police said the driver of the motorcycle, a man in his 30s, hit a curb. The impact caused him to be thrown from the bike, authorities said.

Authorities arrived and attempted CPR for several minutes, but were unable to revive the victim, police said. He was pronounced dead on the scene.