SAN ANTONIO — A motorcyclist is dead after crashing into a vehicle on the northwest side, San Antonio Police said.

The incident took place around 9 a.m. Saturday on Culebra Road and Rim Rock Trail.

Police said the victim, later identified as Carlos Colorado, 62, was riding a 1994 Honda MC when he approached the intersection of Rim Rock Trail.

A 77-year-old woman, driving a Ford Focus, was turning left in front of the victim when he hit his brakes, hitting the right rear of the Ford.

Authorities said Colorado suffered internal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the driver of the Ford was not intoxicated and remained at the scene. No criminal charges are expected.